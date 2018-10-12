These 3 girls dressed as 'Hocus Pocus' sisters

If you grew up with siblings, chances are you had at least one coordinating Halloween costume. Mickey and Minnie, a cop and a robber, Little Bo Peep and a sheep — you get it. I am going to go out on a limb, however, and say your costumes were likely never quite as epic as the ones worn by this trio of sisters that will be casting spells this Halloween in Waco, Texas.

Meet 6-year-old Landri Grabenstein and her sisters, twins Alli and Maddi Grabenstein, both 8, who are giving us some seriously witchy ’90s vibes with their “Hocus Pocus“-themed Sanderson Sisters costumes.

As an only child who at age 30 still tries to get two of my friends to be the sisters with me every year, I am totally jealous of just how well they pulled this off.

Although Halloween is still weeks away, the Grabenstein sisters’ costumes are already going viral and winning the hearts of “Hocus Pocus” fans everywhere. Considering this year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved Halloween film, their timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The sisters’ mom, Heather Grabenstein, told “Good Morning America” that as soon as Oct. 1 rolls around, the girls are asking, “Mommy, can we watch ‘Hocus Pocus’?”

The mini “Sandersons” even participated in a photo shoot to show off their marvelous costumes. The photos, taken by Heather Rust Photography, prove that not only do the sisters have the look down, but they pretty much nailed the personalities of all three Sandersons as well.

“They are the sassiest little things,” Rust said on “Good Morning America.” “I thought it might go viral, but nothing like this.”

As perfect as these are, it’s actually not the first time the sisters have worn matching costumes — they have also dressed as Wonder Woman, Batgirl and Harley Quinn and the Powerpuff Girls.

Their mom knows it will probably be hard to top everyone’s favorite witches, but she says she is already thinking about next year. “You can bet I’m going to figure out something,” she told “Good Morning America.”

Just how much do the Grabenstein sisters look like the Sanderson sisters? You be the judge:

They nailed it!

