The Rock confirms 'Jumanji' sequel is on its way

Calling all “Jumanji” fans! Pack up your adventure gear and get ready to experience another action-packed film, because The Rock just announced that a sequel to the blockbuster movie is in the works!

Taking time out of his busy travel schedule for his latest film “Rampage,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reached out to fans on social media to thank them for showing “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” so much love. His thanks comes as the film just surpassed $950 million in worldwide box office sales as of April 11. With $403.7 million in U.S. box office sales alone, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” became Sony Pictures’ highest grossing domestic film in history. The previous record was held by the 2002 movie “Spiderman.”

However, Indiewire disputes this claim, saying that factors such as ticket-price increases artificially inflate the gross earnings of movies and it causes unfair comparisons. But let’s be honest: We’re not sure it really matters. A film that brings in nearly $1 billion worldwide should be considered successful, yes?

The Rock took the opportunity to thank fans for making the movie such a success — and drop some unexpected news, too!

Johnson teased about killing off his co-star Kevin Hart’s character Mouse in the video. But, we’re guessing there’s no way this comedy tag team is going anywhere.

A Variety story earlier this year mentioned a possible sequel bringing back the entire cast including, Johnson, Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

We hope the whole gang gets back together for their next adventure and can’t wait to hear when the movie will be released.

