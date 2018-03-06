The Ostrich beach chair is perfect for relaxing

Spring is right around the corner, and that means our dreams of sunny summer days will be a reality before we know it. If your summer plans include time by the pool, on the beach or even just in your background to soak up some sun, there’s a clever chair you may not have heard about.

The Ostrich chair has been around for more than 10 years, but still flies under the radar. This three-in-one lounger takes chilling out poolside, reading a book on the beach or soaking up some rays in your backyard to the next level. The next level of comfort.

The chair features an innovative cushioned hole. It’s a bit like the headrest on a massage table. It has a circular cushion designed to hold your head in line with your body, surrounding an opening that fits your face. As a result, this design allows you to lay flat and continue reading a book underneath. See Instagram user @vegetablesandsuch show the chair in action:

Belly-down is also a superb sleeping position. You won’t wake up with half a tan, or sunburned, face. Instead, you’ll wake up rested.

But that’s not all. The lounger also features openings on the sides for both arms. You can slide each arm through and hold your book or phone or whatever else you like to keep on hand for relaxing.

Another refreshing way to use the chair is to continue sipping on your favorite drink. Cristina Robins did just that. Here’s her Instagram snap to show how it works:

Made of durable polyester, the chair is easy to clean. Depending on the exact model, the chair includes a carrying strap, bag or backpack straps so you can tote it to your favorite pool or spot on the beach. It only weights about 10 pounds, but it can support up to 250 pounds.

It all started when Ostrich co-founder Dave D’Alessandro was on his honeymoon in 2003. He was relaxing and reading on a lounge chair, but couldn’t get comfortable on his stomach. He realized this was a common conundrum, and started sketching designs for a solution when he returned home. With help from friends, he made his sketches a reality. Since then, his company has grown to produce a variety of outdoor furniture, and additional specialty variations of the original chair.

Snag one of their chairs on Amazon, for just $45.54. Reviewers on Amazon have had mixed reactions to the chair: Some love it, and found it to be exactly what they needed for poolside reading. Others aren’t convinced. Would you try out the Ostrich chair for your next beach vacation or poolside afternoon?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.