Breastfeeding moms use Smucker's Uncrustables

Sometimes, the best ideas are born out of desperation and necessity. And if you are or ever have been a breastfeeding mom, you will instantly understand how a particularly clever way of using Smucker’s Uncrustables was discovered in one such moment of desperation.

The idea comes from breastfeeding mom (and lifesaver) Jayde Donovan, who posted about her “#boobhack” on Twitter. Donovan noted that if you freeze Smucker’s Uncrustables — yes, the crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that can be easily tossed into a kid’s lunchbox — and insert them into your nursing bra, they help soothe sore and tender breasts. And once they thaw out, they also make for a nice snack! Genius!

“I just used frozen uncrustables as boob ice packs. Which actually makes perfect sense bc after they defrost in your nursing bra oh look a delicious treat,” the mom wrote on Twitter:

I just used frozen uncrustables as boob ice packs. Which actually makes perfect sense bc after they defrost in your nursing bra oh look a delicious treat. #lifehack #boobhack pic.twitter.com/XCNM7Y3SVO — Jayde Donovan (@jaydedonovan) November 13, 2018

Other moms who feel her pain — literally — couldn’t help but react to this hilarious and relatable post. Twitter user @Mrs_Ossa called this a “life changing tip”:

Life changing tip! — Lo (@Mrs_Ossa) November 14, 2018

Meanwhile, Twitter user @afinekimmie also suggested using frozen peas:

Frozen peas are the best — Kim (@afinekimmie) November 14, 2018

And fellow mom, Twitter user @jerseygolden, could hardly control her laughter when she read the original post. “I seriously had to explain my burst of laughter to my kids when I saw this,” she wrote:

I seriously had to explain my burst of laughter to my kids when I saw this #Sorrynotsorry #Ivebeenthere #theboobstruggleisREAL #aftergivingbirth — Tara (@jerseygolden) November 14, 2018

It’s always great when moms feel they can be candid about the joys — and also not so joyous parts — of motherhood, because some of the things moms endure just aren’t talked about enough.

Similarly, it was refreshing to see photographer Angela Burzo dispel the idea that breastfeeding comes naturally, easily and pain-free. She posted a photo of herself breastfeeding while simultaneously sobbing.

“I love seeing all of these beautiful women in their beautiful nursing clothes smiling down at their babes as they lovingly look back at them hand in hand while breastfeeding away. That is not my reality,” she wrote.

Considering the post garnered thousands of likes and comments — it was clear that many could relate.

Some celebrities have also been super open about the things they’ve learned about becoming mothers. After giving birth to her first child, for example, Chrissy Teigen posted to Twitter, commenting on the fact that “no one told her” she’d be leaving the hospital in a “diaper” just like her baby:

no one told me i would be coming home in diapers too — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 20, 2016

And the postpartum underwear isn’t much better so, of course, Teigen had a lot to say about that, too. She posted a photo of herself in the underwear, noting that the comparison comedienne Ali Wong made in her Netflix special between the underwear and an Asian pear was spot-on:

Props to all the mamas out there who keep it real — and who offer tips for everyone else along the way!

Will you be giving the PB&J breastfeeding hack a try?

