Tex-Mex taco spaghetti recipe

Who says spaghetti needs to be with tomato sauce every time! It’s time to break some culinary rules and fuse two nations together with one delicious dish!

Spaghetti! Everybody knows it but for some reason nobody knows that taco flavors can change everything you know about eating pasta! Take your everyday taco seasoning mix and add it to your next pasta dinner for some fusion flavors!

Ingredients:

8 ounces spaghetti

1 pound lean ground beef

1 package taco seasoning

2/3 cup water

1 can diced tomatoes, undrained

8 ounces Velveeta cheese, cubed

1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9×13 inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside. In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Drain fat. Return meat to skillet. Add taco seasoning and water. Stir to combine. Cook for 5 minutes. Stir in Velveeta and tomatoes. Reduce heat to low, and cook until the cheese melts, stirring constantly. Stir in cooked spaghetti and pour into prepared dish. Top with cheddar cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until heated through.

Written by Michael Bednarz and originally published on Shared.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.