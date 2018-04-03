Newest teen challenge is snorting condoms

It seems like every year, teenagers find a new “challenge” to amuse themselves. Remember planking? Or the invisible step challenge? Now parents are concerned about teens filming themselves snorting condoms and posting the videos to social media.

Yep, you read that right: Supposedly a teen will inhale a condom through a nostril and pull it out of their mouth. Not only does that sound really gross (and like the waste of a perfectly good condom!), it’s actually pretty dangerous.

Your nose is not designed for things to go up it, and condoms are no exception. “It’s not generally a good idea to put anything in your nose that doesn’t belong there” or isn’t prescribed by a doctor, Dr. David Hiltzik, director of otolaryngology at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Live Science in a 2017 interview about the dangers of snorting chocolate powder.

Anything snorted up the nose can irritate the nose, throat and lungs, all of which can be potentially dangerous.

Condoms could also get stuck inside your lungs. Sound farfetched? A 27-year-old woman who accidentally inhaled a condom during sexual activity caused her lung to collapse.

It’s not clear how many teens are actually trying the condom challenge, or whether it’s a lot of hype. The Daily Beast noted that most of the YouTube videos about the condom challenge were posted five to 10 years ago.

Unfortunately, this is not the only dangerous challenge to get a lot of attention. Earlier this year, kids were taking part in the Tide Pod challenge, which involved teens filming themselves eating Tide laundry detergent pods.

Of course, the pods are not safe for consumption and can cause stomach problems, shortness of breath and even coma or death.

Stephen Enriquez teaches drug and alcohol prevention techniques for parents in the San Antonio, Texas area, and he has started incorporating lessons about these dangerous challenges so that parents are aware and can watch out for signs that their kids may be engaging in unhealthy behavior.

“Because these days our teens are doing everything for likes, views and subscribers,” Enriquez told KABB. “As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and recreating them.”

They may not want to hear it, but if you have teens in your life, it’s worth having a chat with them about skipping these viral trends.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.