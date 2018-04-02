Taylor Swift plays surprise concert in Nashville

I’ve been a fan of Taylor Swift since she had blonde locks to rival Rapunzel and sang along to her guitar with a twang. A lot has changed for the singer-songwriter since she made her first rounds in Nashville. But this past weekend, she proved she hasn’t strayed far from her country roots.

On the evening of Saturday, March 31, Swift played a surprise show at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Advertised as a night starring country songwriter Craig Wiseman, the evening performance turned into quite the spectacular show. About 40 lucky patrons welcomed Swift with a standing ovation and enjoyed a throwback set of acoustic tunes from the superstar.

Swift played “Love Story,” “Shake It Off” and more from her repertoire. In fact, she even played “Better Man,” the award-winning song she wrote for Little Big Town. Check out Twitter user @taylorsnewrep’s video from Twitter for a taste of the concert:

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018

The night was especially meaningful for Swift, too. Bluebird Cafe is where Big Machine Label Group’s Scott Borchetta saw Swift and offered her a record deal when she was in eighth grade. Check out these side-by-side then-and-now photos courtesy of Twitter user @TSwiftDailyNews:

Taylor at the Bluebird Cafe 2004 vs. 2018 pic.twitter.com/GIx7iuyKm2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) April 1, 2018

“I wanted to say a big thank you to the Bluebird Cafe,” Swift said from on stage. “I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists. This particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world.” Check out the video below to see Swift’s take on “Better Man.”

Recently, Swift has shied away from the spotlight and limited her social media updates. Her Nashville pop-up was a breath of fresh air for fans missing the frequent cat cuddles and squad-hangout updates. But there will be plenty of appearances when Swift’s Reputation tour kicks off next month.

[h/t: POPSUGAR]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.