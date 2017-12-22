Visit CNN here to try the calculator for yourself.

Once word of a tax reform bill made its way from the White House, people across the country were wondering one thing: How will this affect my bottom line? Well, thankfully, CNN has a tool that can easily map out an estimate of what your after-tax income will look like for the next few years—so, there won’t be any surprises.

CNN’s calculator is based on a tool from Open Source Policy Center that allows anyone to easily see how tax legislation might impact them. CNN’s tool is easy to use: All you have to do is enter your salary range, the state you live in, your marital status and how many children you have. And then, voila, the calculator shows you exactly how much your after-tax income will increase or decrease each year under the proposed tax bill.

For example, if you live in Kansas, are married and file jointly, and have two children, here’s the impact you can expect to see on your after-tax income:

Pretty handy, huh? Visit CNN to try the calculator for yourself.

In pretty much any scenario, you’ll see increases in your after-tax income—at least initially. But by the year 2026, taxes for many people will begin to increase. The calculator was created based on the Senate-passed bill, but at the time of publication, the Senate and House had worked to reach an agreement. However, on Dec. 14, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) said he would not vote for the bill unless it includes a child-tax credit that benefits poor working families. So, it remains to be seen whether the bill will be passed by President Trump’s Christmas deadline.

According to CBS, if you look at the combined bill in broad terms, it’s the wealthy and corporations that will reap the greatest rewards from this tax bill. People in the top tax bracket would see their rates drop from of 39.6 percent to 37 percent, and corporate taxes would decrease from 35 percent to 21 percent.

The goal is to have the final bill in the White House by Christmas. Some think voting on the bill should be delayed until newly-elected Alabama senator, Doug Jones, is sworn in, but others see this as a way for the passing of the bill to be sped up.

“The Doug Jones victory in Alabama should serve as the final nail in the coffin of the tax-reform bear thesis,” Isaac Boltansky, a policy analyst at the research firm Compass Point, told Business Insider. “This electoral defeat will bolster the already gale-force tailwind behind the GOP’s tax-reform effort.”

If passed in time, the bill would take effect on Jan. 1, 2018, but Americans wouldn’t see the changes on their tax returns until 2019. For more information on the original House bill, the original Senate bill and the combined version see this detailed comparison.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.