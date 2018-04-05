Target's New Travel-Inspired Home Collection

Just in time for spring and summer — and peak travel season! — Target has announced a new travel-inspired line of home decor.

The new Opalhouse collection includes more than 1,300 pieces for the home, including bedding, bath and other decor, in bold colors, fun prints and with a lot of texture. For inspiration, the design team traveled to cities in France, Portugal and Spain to create “authentically-inspired, eclectic pieces.”

The best part? In true Target style, most items are priced under $30! And with no passport required to get your hands on these global-inspired looks, you can pretty much give your house a whole new style without spending all your hard-earned money.

via GIPHY

Target says they created the brand because 90 percent of their customers like to “mix and match styles to create a personalized look within their homes.” They say Opalhouse will not only give Target shoppers multiple styles to chose from, but also help bring “Pinterest-worthy home design dreams to life.”

In fact, some people are comparing the new line to the boho-chic pieces you’d be more likely to find at Anthropologie. But the prices are much more wallet-friendly!

The new Opalhouse collection will be available in all Target stores and on Target.com beginning April 8. Prices start at just $1.99.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the items that will soon be available:

Metal Armadillo Figurine

If you’re searching for some funky decor, look no further than Opalhouse. This metal armadillo figurine is anything but ordinary and for only $7.99, it’s a great conversation starter (no one will be able to resist asking why you have an armadillo on your coffee table!). Not into armadillos? There’s also a peacock and a panther, both with a gold metal finish.

Target

Pink Paisley Peel & Stick Removable Wallpaper

It might be tough to find this one at your local home improvement store! This pink paisley wallpaper covers about 27 square feet for $30. It is also mess-free, as you simply peel it off and stick it to your wall. You can also find other wallpaper, like this Cadiz medallion paper in beige or this one in pale mint green with pineapples.

Target

Velvet Tufted Stitch Bedding Collection

There are multiple styles of bedding in the Opalhouse collection, but perhaps the most stunning is the Velvet Tufted Stitch Collection. There are three items in the collection, including a pillow sham, quilt and throw pillow, with prices ranging from $25 to $90. The velvet bedding also comes in multiple colors, including merlot, teal and citron. You can check out all the bedding in the collection, including this gorgeous yellow desert rose style.

Target

Poppy Ottoman

While none of the furniture in the collection is priced under $30, some pieces — like this poppy ottoman for $60 — aren’t too much more. This adorable ottoman comes in nine colors and designs, including peacock blush, purple and orange floral teal and cream and animal print.

Target

Teal Blue Bath Collection

Bath accessories start at just $6.99 and include everything from towels to shower curtains, rugs and more. One standout is the Teal Blue Bath Collection, which includes a lotion dispenser, toothbrush holder and soap dish. Prices range from $9.99 to $12.99. If you’re not into teal, you can also get a similar set in blush or silver.

Target

Are you excited for this latest Target collection? Which item will you buy first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.