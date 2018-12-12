Target Buy One, Get One 50% Off Holiday Gifts

If you prefer the “one for me, one for you” method when Christmas shopping, Target is the place for you. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or the beauty lover in your life (or both), Target’s offering up a deal you won’t want to miss.

Right now if you buy one beauty gift set, you’ll get another for 50 percent off. The deal can be applied to different products within the sale, so you don’t have to buy two of the same item to save.

For instance, you can purchase a set of face masks and a set of nail polishes and still reap the rewards. There’s no promo code needed — just fill your cart and let the savings happen.

If you prefer buying gifts in person, you’re in luck, because the sale is valid in-store, too.

Whether you decide to shop in a store or online, just make sure you’ve checked out by Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, because that’s when the sale ends.

Here’s a look at some potential gifts from this deal for stocking stuffers, secret Santa gift exchanges and pretty much everyone on your nice list this year:

1. Burt’s Bees Gift Set

For the friend who’s looking to stay protected from the elements and also happens to love a subtle bit of color, this will make the perfect gift. You can get four different Burt’s Bees scents for $9.99 and get 50 percent off another item you throw in your cart.

Target

2. Dry Shampoo Set

There are plenty of instances where dry shampoo can come in handy — post-workout, whenever you’re running too late to shower and more. This set comes with five dry shampoo items to try, so whoever gets this will be set for months to come. It’s available for $8.99. Sounds like the perfect stocking stuffer!

Target

3. BH Cosmetics Eye Shadow Palette

This stunning range of eye shadows comes with 28 neutral colors that will work for a variety of skin tones. And with its mix of matte and shimmer shadows, these shades will be great for creating everything from dramatic smokey eyes to “no makeup” makeup looks. It’s only $12.99, and if you purchase one for yourself and one for your friend, you’ll save in the end.

Target

There’s plenty more where this came from online and in Target stores. And the sooner you take advantage of this deal, the sooner you’ll cross everyone off your list.

Happy shopping!

We were not paid to write this story. The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.