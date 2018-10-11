Target has a fun new bargain brand

Some shoppers have a bit of a Target obsession and with news like this, it’s no wonder why. The retailer is constantly coming up with ways to keep customers coming back for more, and this time, well, they’ve really sealed the deal.

Target is launching a bargain brand called Smartly, with most items priced at $2 or less. The range will include personal care items, basic home supplies and more.

The aim of Smartly is simple: Meet basic needs at an affordable price point, and according to Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, it’s exactly what Target customers have been missing.

“The introduction of Smartly to our owned brand portfolio is another example of how we are listening to consumers and bringing them differentiated solutions to make their lives easier,” he said in a press release. “Smartly is affordable, looks great and most importantly, gets the job done.”

Target

Of course, competition is also a likely reason why Target decided to launch such a budget-friendly line. With Amazon dominating the retail industry, and online brands such as Brandless and Public Goods and brick-and-mortar bargain retailers like Dollar General also offering affordable items, it makes sense that Target would want to compete in the space that’s providing convenient, low-priced shopping options.

“It’s about showing people that I don’t have to go to Aldi or I don’t have to go to Dollar General to find what I’m looking for,” Tritton said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

With more than 70 items, the Smartly line will cover all your basic everyday necessities for personal care, as well as cleaning and organizing the home. Think: body lotion, soap, toothbrushes and more in cute, no-fuss packaging.

Target

The line will also have your lunch-packing needs sorted, offering straws, sandwich bags and more:

Target

Products will range from $0.59 to $11.99, and most will fall in the $2 or under category.

The line will be available to shop in stores starting Oct. 14. It will also be sold online and available for Target’s Pickup service, Drive Up, and for next-day delivery through Target Restock.

So, will you be shopping smartly from now on?

