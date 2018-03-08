Target recalls kids jeans over laceration risk

If you purchased a pair of kids’ skinny jeans from Target last fall, you may want to check your child’s closet. About 30,000 pairs of pants have been recalled after complaints of injuries from metal stars on the jeans.

The recalled pants are Cat & Jack brand Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans. The pants were made by Topson Downs and were exclusively sold at Target stores and Target.com from September 2017 through November 2017.

See a pair of the affected jeans below.

The pants have metal stars on the front of the bottom portion of the legs, and have the words, “Cat & Jack” and “Super Skinny” printed on the inside waistband. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been six reports of the metal stars detaching, including five reports of lacerations.

The jeans were sold for $17.99 a pair and were available in sizes 4 to 18P.

The pairs involved in the recall will have the number 205-03-1377 or 205-03-1392 on the hangtag attached to the jeans, along with the following numbers at the top of the tag:

205-03-1377

205-03-1378

205-03-1379

205-03-1380

205-03-1381

205-03-1382

205-03-1383

205-03-1384

205-03-1385

205-03-1386

205-03-1387

205-03-1388

205-03-1389

205-03-1390

205-03-1391

205-03-1392

If you have the jeans involved in the recall, you should have your child stop wearing them and return them to any Target store for a full refund. If you have questions, you can contact Target at 800-440-0680 or click here to visit the recall page on Target’s website.

Cat & Jack has been Target’s in-house clothing line for kids and babies since July 2016. The retail chain recently announced a subscription service that will send a box of Cat & Jack baby clothes to users every month.

Target also lists active recalls on its Facebook page.

The page shows several other recent recalls for items sold in Target stores and at its website, including Kodiak Cakes Blueberry Chia Energy Waffles, which have an allergy alert for undeclared milk.

Other recent recalls include some Whirlpool KitchenAid electric kettles and some ISO Beauty Ionic Pro hair dryers, which the Consumer Product Safety Commission says may pose a burn hazard if the cord becomes brittle near the base.

For more information about recalls, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.