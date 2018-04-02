Stranger returns wedding invite with surprise

When planning a wedding, one of the very first impressions you’ll make on your guests is the invitation. It not only sets the tone of your wedding, but also gets people excited for your big day. So, when something goes awry with said invites, it can be pretty distressing.

But for bride-to-be Cassie Warren, of Eugene, Oregon, an invitation sent to the wrong address resulted in a very sweet gesture from a stranger. Warren intended to send the invitation to her aunt and uncle, but it ended up in someone else’s mailbox.

The person who received the invitation not only sent it back to Warren, but they included a sweet note and a wonderful surprise as well.

“So I had to share because not many people would do this and it was so sweet,” Warren wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of the returned envelope. “I accidentally sent this to the wrong address and this person opened our invitation and sent it back with this note and some money for us to have a date night.”

The returned invitation included a $20 bill and a note that said, ““I wish I knew you — this is going to be a blast. Congratulations — go have dinner on me. I’ve been married for 40 years — it gets better with age. ”

Warren told the Washington Post that she and her fiancé, Jesse Jones, used the money toward dinner with a friend in the military who was being deployed overseas. They also sent a thank you note to the person who had sent back the invitation.

“Thank you for the note and taking the time to send it. Not many people would have done that,” their note read. “It was a big blessing after the day I was having. I am thankful for people like you still being in the world.”

Thank you to the “kind stranger” who not only made this bride and groom’s day, but ours as well!

Have you ever been on the receiving end of an act of kindness from a complete stranger stranger?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.