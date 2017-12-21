Sushi chefs share the right way to eat sushi

Besides mastering chopsticks, eating sushi is pretty easy, right? Pick up the sushi, put it in your mouth, enjoy! That’s all there is to it!

Not so, according to renowned Japanese Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, owner of Nobu Restaurants Group and Hotels. Matsuhisa says there is, in fact, a right way to eat sushi.

Read on for some tips on how to properly eat the Japanese dish, according to the experts.

1. Eat that roll all in one bite.

Matsuhisa stresses that it’s important to each roll in one bite in order to get the full effect of each flavor combination. Don’t break up your sushi!

Getty Images | Jesse Grant

2. Go from light to heavy.

Much like how you should drink whites before reds when wine tasting, Matsushisa says you should start with the lightest fish and end with the heaviest, fattiest fishes when enjoying sushi.

3. Don’t overdo it on the wasabi.

Matsushisa says there’s no need to go crazy with the wasabi, as it’s already between the rice and fish. He also recommends using a light hand when dipping your sushi into the soy sauce.

Flickr | Franck Mahon

4. Use ginger as a palate cleanser.

According to Chef Masaharu Morimoto of Morimoto in New York City, the fresh ginger you receive alongside your sushi is meant to be used to cleanse your palate between different kinds of nigiri, not as a condiment for the sushi.

5. Don’t rush.

Sushi is not fast food. If you take a seat at the sushi bar, you’re meant to take your time and enjoy interacting with the chef, according to chef-owner Tim Archuleta of ICHI Sushi & NI Bar in San Francisco.

6. Make your drink traditional.

Sushi is meant to be eaten alongside an appropriate beverage. That means green tea, beer or sake, according to Executive Sushi Chef Jiro Kobayashi at Roku in West Hollywood.

Adobe

Well, there you have it. Never commit a sushi sin again!

