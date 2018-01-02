Sugar cookie apple crisp recipe

Everyone knows that their grandma’s apple crisp is the best and she’ll never give up the recipe no matter how many times you ask!

This Sugar Cookie Apple Crisp will separate you from the pack at the next family get-together. Warm and juicy apples covered in a unique sugar cookie crumble with a spiced flavor that you can call your own!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled slightly

¼ cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 pinch salt

6 medium Gala apples, peeled, cored and chopped

14 ounces refrigerated sugar cookie dough

½ cup rolled oats

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a 9×9-inch baking dish with nonstick spray. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the butter, sugar, lemon juice, spices, and chopped apples. Scoop into the prepared baking dish, then set aside. In a medium bowl, press together the oats into the sugar cookie dough, breaking the dough into smaller chunks and incorporating the two together the best you can. Evenly sprinkle chunks of sugar cookie dough/rolled oats over the apple mixture. Bake 22-27 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the apple filling is bubbly. Allow to stand 5 minutes to cool, then serve warm with ice cream, if desired.

Written by Michael Bednarz and originally published on Shared.

