Sticky bun oatmeal recipe

For a special treat in the morning, you have to try this Sticky Bun Oatmeal. With a classic oatmeal base that’s got apples and walnuts, the topping is where this breakfast gets extra delicious.

Before baking you’ll top this off with refrigerated cinnamon rolls, then pop it in the oven for a treat that’ll satisfy any sweet tooth. If you want to take things up a notch, drizzle over some glaze! Either way, you’ll love this.

Ingredients

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup walnut pieces, toasted and chopped

1/3 cup caramel sauce

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

Pinch of salt

2 cups milk

1 large egg

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups apples, grated

1 tube cinnamon rolls

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the top third of the oven. Butter the inside of an 8 inch square baking dish. In a bowl, mix together the oats, half the walnuts, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the caramel, milk, egg, half of the butter and the vanilla. Arrange the grated apple in a single layer in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Cover the apples with the oat mixture. Slowly drizzle the milk mixture over the oats. Tear cinnamon buns up; scatter and remaining walnuts across the top. Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the top is nicely golden and the oat mixture has set. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes. Drizzle the remaining melted butter on the top and serve. Drizzle with glaze from cinnamon buns.

