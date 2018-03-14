12 memorable Stephen Hawking quotes

Stephen Hawking was one of the most beloved scientists in this generation—not only for his intellect, but for his wit and humor.

He died at the age of 76, and left behind provocative as well as comical quotes.

1. On The Universe

“It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.”

2. On Scientific Discoveries

“I wouldn’t compare it to sex, but it lasts longer.”—at a science festival in 2011.

3. On Persistence

“However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.”—at an Oxford University Union speech in 2016.

4. On Curiosity

“So remember, look at the stars and not at your feet.”—at the Sydney Opera House in 2015.

5. On Intelligence

“I would never claim this. People who boast about their IQ are losers.”—in response to a 2017 question if he believed he was the most intelligent person in the world.

6-8. On Space

“May you keep flying like superman in microgravity.”—to NASA astronauts in 2014.

“I have always tried to overcome the limitations of my condition and lead as full a life as possible. I have traveled the world, from the Antarctic to zero gravity. Perhaps one day I will go into space.”—to the New York Times in 2011.

“I have already completed a zero gravity flight which allowed me to float weightless, but my ultimate ambition is to fly into space.”—to ITV in 2017.

9-10. On God

“God may exist, but science can explain the universe without the need for a creator.”—in a 2010 CNN interview.

“The scientific account is complete. Theology is unnecessary.” —in a 2010 CNN interview.

11. On Women

“My [physician assistant] reminds me that although I have a PhD in physics, women should remain a mystery.”—in his first Reddit AMA. (His PA is a woman, by the way.)

12. On His Appearance

“Unfortunately, Eddie [Redmayne] did not inherit my good looks.”—of the Oscar-winning actor who portrayed him in “The Theory of Everything.”

Written by Madison Park for CNN.

