Stella Artois recall over broken glass

Beer drinkers, pay attention: On April 2, Stella Artois announced a voluntary recall of some 11.2-ounce bottles of beer after discovering that they may contain particles of glass.

Due to a packaging problem, the glass can break off and fall into the beer. The recall applies to six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, “Best of Belgium” multi-packs in the U.S. and Canada, and Stella Artois Légère six-packs and 12-packs in the U.S.

Other Stella Artois products, such as cans or draft or bottles of any other production codes, are not affected.

Flickr | deege@fermentarium.com

Visit the Anheuser-Busch website for a complete list of codes and “best by” dates of the products affected. The codes can be found on the back label of the bottles and on the side of the cardboard cartons for the 12-packs, 18-packs and 24-packs of 11.2-ounce bottles. For “Best of Belgium” variety packs, check the bottles.

The recall is voluntary and will impact less 1% of bottles sold in North America each year, according to Anheuser-Busch.

“The safety of our consumers is our top priority. While the number of potentially-affected glass bottles is very small, we are recalling these Stella Artois packages as a precautionary measure,” Christina Choi, global brand vice president of Stella Artois, said in a statement. “Our team of technical experts has been working with our third-party glass bottle supplier to ensure this packaging flaw has been addressed.”

If your Stella Artois beer is affected by the recall and you would like to be reimbursed, reach out to the company here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.