Dec. 14-16: Starbucks Happy Hour BOGO Drinks

There are only two more weekends until Christmas, which means if you haven’t finished your shopping yet, get to it! Luckily, this weekend, Starbucks is making all that running around a bit easier by offering buy one, get one free drinks Friday through Sunday.

While Starbucks’ happy hour is usually just one day, they’re extending it to three days, from Dec. 14-16 after 3 p.m. each day. Drinks included in the deal are grande or venti espresso drinks and any size hot chocolate.

The offer is valid for use one time each day, which means, yes, you can get BOGO drinks three days in a row! To get the deal, you’ll need to sign up for Starbucks’ happy hour emails and you’ll receive a promo code to present to your barista. By signing up, you’ll also be notified of future deals.

If you’re already signed up for happy hour emails, you will simply receive your promo code via email sometime before 3 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Getty Images | Stephen Chernin

You’ll find a variety of espresso drink flavors on the menu, including seasonal drinks like caramel brulée, chestnut praline and gingerbread lattes. Because the deal runs through the weekend, if you’ll be shopping or running errands with children, the kiddos can benefit as well with a child-size hot chocolate.

Will you be heading to Starbucks for your buy one, get one free espresso or hot chocolate?

We were not paid to write this story. The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.