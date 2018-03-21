Starbucks Crystal Ball frappucino coming soon

Rumor has it that there is a delicious (and gorgeous) new signature frappucino headed to a Starbucks near you. It’s called the Crystal Ball frappucino, and by simply gazing at pictures of this tantalizing new coffee drink, I can predict the future … or at least, predict that the Crystal Ball frapp is bound to be delicious!

While Starbucks has not officially confirmed the new menu item, some very sneaky baristas took pictures of the Crystal Ball Frapp and posted them to their social media, and it didn’t take long for these images to go viral. According to Business Insider, Starbucks baristas started practicing this new recipe earlier this week, and it seems like a few of them couldn’t resist posting their handiwork to the ‘gram.

Of course, the results quickly went viral as users like dizthrubrowneyes were quick to share the pretty pictures with friends.

Wow. These drinks are freakin’ gorgeous! Instagram user and foodie hungryinvegas posted this close-up picture of a Crystal Ball Frapp and it has me drooling:

However, many reliable sources are reporting the Crystal Ball frapp is really going to happen, and that Starbucks lovers should expect the new drink to be available starting on Thursday, March 22. However, be warned: This drink isn’t going to stay around forever, as it is a limited-time frapp, and will only be available until March 26, or until supplies last.

Instagram user and Starbucks artist erinelin even posted this sweet image of the promo she did for the Crystal Ball frapp, providing even more evidence that this fun new drink is really happening.

There is no word yet on what exactly is in the Crystal Ball frapp, but we know that there are peach-based flavors and that it comes topped with whipped cream and rock candy crystals.

However, as delicious as these drinks look, some people on social media are asking Starbucks lovers to take it easy on their baristas.

I’m so glad I’m off the same day the crystal ball Frappuccino comes out As your local barista, try to get there as soon as you can, but please take it easy on us please — Yair (@YairR_) March 21, 2018

Starbucks to debut new over-the-top Crystal Ball Frappuccino Thursday, to be on the menu only four days. Baristas everywhere begin jumping off bridges. pic.twitter.com/F3dscwS6X3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 20, 2018

Hey, just be sure to leave your barista a good tip if you order one of these complicated beauties!

