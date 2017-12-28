Starbucks debuts 'black and white' drinks

January can be a tough month. The holidays are over, it’s super-cold in many parts of the country, and summer is oh-so-far away. Well, Starbucks has a surprise that is sure to perk you up this winter. Beginning Dec. 27, the coffee chain is offering three new “black and white” drinks. The new additions include the Black and White Mocha, the Black and White Hot Cocoa and the Black and White Frappuccino.

Here’s the lowdown on each drink. The Black and White Mocha combines both white chocolate and dark mocha. If you’re lucky enough to live where temperatures stay warm throughout the winter months, you can get this drink iced as well.

The Black and White Hot Cocoa features dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce combined with steamed milk. It sounds like the perfect drink to treat yourself with on a dreary winter day.

Lastly, the Black and White Frappuccino is the frozen take on the black and white collection. It includes coffee, milk and ice and is topped with whipped cream. All three drinks also have a sprinkle of “fancy chocolaty sequins.” It sounds like the holidays are here all over again!

@Starbucks releases three new Black and White mocha drinks to ring in the New Year https://t.co/No0SzFbMKy pic.twitter.com/ZpTn80NJTl — FOX21 News (@FOX21News) December 27, 2017

The drinks will only be available for a limited time, so get them while you can.

Starbucks fans have already take to social media to express their appreciation for the new beverages. Like this Twitter user who can confirm that the Black and White Mocha is worth the hype:

Omg Black and White mocha from @Starbucks is — Awkward All The Time (@dopemomfresh) December 27, 2017

Or this user who’s willing to battle the after-Christmas sales crowd to get her hands on one:

me: hates crowds and people

also me: going to the mall two days after Christmas to get @Starbucks new black and white mocha — Meg â¶rnold (@meta_meg) December 27, 2017

Or this user who says she’ll definitely be back for another Black and White Frappuccino:

The Black and White Mocha @frappuccino is delicious! I’m not a huge mocha person, but this has just enough mocha. The chocolate-y taste is perfect. I’d absolutely get this again. — The Real K.Michelle (@KELeidoscope_) December 27, 2017

These drinks sound perfect for curling up by the fireplace, ice skating, or just hanging out on your couch — however you like to spend your winter! So what are you waiting for? Get your “Black and White” treats while they last!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.