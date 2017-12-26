This 'The Sound Of Music' actress has died

You likely remember Heather Menzies-Urich for her role as Louisa in “The Sound of Music.”

What you may not know is that this actress went on to play many other parts throughout her career, including roles in “Hawaii,” “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes,” “Piranha” and other films.

But, on Dec. 24, 2017, Menzies-Urich passed away at the age of 68, her son, Ryan Urich, confirmed to Variety. She passed away at her home in Ontario, surrounded by family.

“She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest,” Urich told the publication. “She was not in any pain but, nearly four weeks after her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she had enough and took her last breath on this earth at 7:22 p.m.”

The news of her death was met with an outpouring of support and well wishes for the actress’ family. Fellow “The Sound of Music” actor Dan Truhitte wrote a kind message to the family on Twitter:

It is such a great sorrow to lose Heather Menzies Urich. She was a joy during filming, such a warm smile, and such a talent and I know she is now with her husband, Robert Eurich. My condolences to the family. Aufwiedersehn for now, Heather. @SoundofMusic @thesom7 pic.twitter.com/S4K6UqGR1i — Dan Truhitte (@dan_truhitte) December 25, 2017

The official “The Sound of Music” account also tweeted about mourning the loss of the actress:

We Mourn the Loss of Heather Menzies-Urich… https://t.co/dpuHJBoBWD pic.twitter.com/V3YqfNSCO3 — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) December 25, 2017

The actress who played Gretl von Trapp also tweeted a thoughtful message to her fellow actress and her family:

I am filled with infinite sadness tonight. My precious friend and SOM sister Heather Menzies passed away this evening. Devastated. — Kym Karath (@KymKarath) December 25, 2017

Ted Chapin, president and chief creative officer of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, told Variety, “Heather was part of ‘the family.’ There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of ‘The Sound of Music.’ And of ‘the kids,’ Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering.”

“We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”

Menzies-Urich is the second of “The Sound of Music” cast to pass away.

Her death follows that of Charmian Carr, who played the eldest von Trapp daughter. Carr passed away in 2016.

The actress’ legacy will not be easily forgotten, because “The Sound of Music” remains a classic film watched by many families.

In honor of the actress, and just for old time’s sake, a favorite:

