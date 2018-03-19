Sonic to sell pickle juice slushes

Slushes have been an American favorite for decades. These partially frozen drinks have always come in dozens of classic flavors like cherry, blue raspberry and grape. But, like kale and cauliflower before it, the artisanal-hipster movement has crept into the slush scene.

Now, along with standby fruit flavors, you can find recipes for slushes that taste like everything from bourbon to rosé! With the recent popularity of pickle juice, it should surprise no one that we now have pickle juice-flavored slushes.

Yes, pickle juice.

Flickr | spanginator

Picklebacks are to trendy bars what rats are to the New York City subway. They are everywhere. But now pickle juice is making its way to mainstream America thanks to Sonic drive-in restaurants. Starting in June, Sonic will start selling a limited-time pickle juice slush, according to USA Today. This surely divisive slush will be bright green and flavored with pickle juice.

According to Food and Wine, whose writers tasted the new drink early, the treat is “surprisingly delicious,” and “makes a good accompaniment to burgers and/or tots and/or corn dogs.” The website’s only knock on the new drink? It’s “a bit too sweet.”

If you’re into pickle juice but aren’t ready to brave a pickle juice slush, you’ll reportedly be able to ask for a squirt of pickle juice on other items, like a burger, a soda or even a milkshake! None of that sounds terribly appetizing, but adventurous types may just enjoy experimenting.

Flickr | slgckgc

Adding a pickle slush may seem like a bizarre risk for a fast-food chain, but Sonic has offered a wide array of slush flavors for some time, including some that are blended with Jolly Ranchers and other candies. Sonic clearly knows a thing or two about the American public’s love of flavored ice.

The restaurant chain isn’t the only company that has jumped on the pickle juice bandwagon. Pickle juice soda is now a thing. Pickle company Van Holten’s now offers pickle-flavored ice pops. Walmart sells pickles that are flavored with fruit punch and called Tropickles. There’s even a pickle juice sports drink.

And Wisconsin’s Barley John’s Brewing Company pours a Dill Pickle Ale.

Consider it official, pickle juice as a delicacy is here to stay.

Would you drink a pickle juice slush?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.