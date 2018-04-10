'SNL' skit explains why women wear leggings

There’s a reason why all you ever want to do is wear leggings. They’re versatile and comfortable—and I’m willing to be that if you’re a woman reading this story, there’s a 50-50 chance you are wearing some right now. But if, for some reason, you don’t understand the love affair with leggings, the crew from “Saturday Night Live” is here to explain.

On last week’s show, the cast made a hilarious parody commercial aimed at women who wear leggings with no intention of going to the gym, and it’s pretty much the most accurate, realest thing you’ll ever watch (coming from a woman who’s been there!).

Nike Pro Chiller Leggings are what’s being “advertised” in the skit, and, at first, you might think this video is an actual Nike ad. But once you realize what’s really going on—you won’t be able to stop laughing.

Here, don’t let me spoil it for you:

The video stars Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as the two lazy leggings lovers and it’s full of one-liners you’ll now be quoting for the rest of the day.

Where do they wear their leggings? “Bed. Couch … OTHER side of couch.” It’s pure greatness.

Based on the comments online, the “SNL” team really nailed it with this depiction of permanent legging-wearers, too.

“Based on real life…. couch panini I’m dead,” read one YouTube comment, in reference to Bryant’s leggings, blanket, laptop combo.

Adobe

Even men can relate to this:

“As a man wearing a Nike Dri-FIT shirt just chilling on the couch, I can relate,” another comment read.

To all the people reading this while sitting in leggings on the couch right this second—you’re not alone. It feels good to finally be understood, doesn’t it?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.