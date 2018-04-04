New show starring Sandra Oh of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sandra Oh fans, set your DVRs for Sunday, April 8, when her new show will premiere on BBC America. Everyone’s favorite sarcastic, hilarious doctor from “Grey’s Anatomy” is finally returning to our televisions, this time in BBC’s “Killing Eve.”

“Killing Eve” is a dramatic television thriller that is based on the book “Codename Villanelle” by Luke Jennings. The book has been adapted for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also wrote “Fleabag,” which earned several awards and nominations, including BAFTA TV Award nominations for Best Writer: Comedy and Best Scripted Comedy.

Starring alongside Oh in “Killing Eve” is Jodie Comer, who viewers will recognize from shows such as “The White Princess” and “Doctor Foster.”

“Killing Eve” is an eight-part spy thriller, and it will show Oh, as an MI5 agent, battling Comer’s psychopathic, luxury-loving character. If you want a sneak peek of the series, you can actually visit PopSugar and watch the entire first episode (for free). They teamed up with BBC to offer this exciting sneak peek, and it’s sure to get you hooked on the series.

Reviewers are already giving this new BBC show a thumbs-up. Dave Nemetz at TVLine called it “an addictive and surprisingly witty thriller.”

Forbes reviewer Merrill Barr says, “While BBC America’s new drama Killing Eve does possess a very dark story filled with trauma and misery, it also contains just enough quirk to stand-out from the pack.”

Two women with the same deadly mission: Find Her. #KillingEve series premiere Sunday, April 8 at 8/7c on @BBCAMERICA. pic.twitter.com/Vdk9CNkAYE — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) April 3, 2018

Regarding this exciting new series, Gary Marenzi, head of sales at Endeavor Content, the company that sold the show to BBC, says, “We’re proud to be championing incredible creatives like Phoebe, Sandra and Jodie, and bringing a fresh female-fronted project to a U.K. audience with our friends at BBC One and BBC Three.”

A thriller starring smart, powerful women who are as fierce and funny as they are fashionable? Sign us up!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.