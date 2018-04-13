'The Sandlot' cast reunites on the diamond

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Scotty Smalls first got together with the guys to play some baseball? “The Sandlot” was released in 1993, and to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, the cast got together again, and it was one heck of a reunion!

The boys are now all grown up, and they talked with NBC’s “Today” show about how the film’s popularity has impacted them in the years since the movie was first released on April 7, 1993.

Courtesy 20th Century Fox

“It’s been crazy. I mean, [it] definitely gets you in places for free,” Marty York, who played Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan, told “Today.” “I can’t walk through a Las Vegas casino without someone yelling, ‘Yeah-Yeah.'”

I have to admit, I’d probably do the same thing if I bumped into him.

Where’s Benny?

All of the original kid actors — aside from Mike Vitar, who played Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez — showed up to play a game of baseball together once more. Even the movie’s narrator and director, David Mickey Evans, came out to the diamond.

See them all below, from left: Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Victor Di Mattia (Timmy Timmons), Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter) and Grant Gelt (Bertram Weeks).

The ‘Sandlot’ Kids Have Their Own Kids Now

The crew also went on to talk about how their own kids — a statement that really makes me feel old — have enjoyed watching them act in the movie.

Patrick Renna, aka Hamilton “Ham” Porter, said he just recently watched the movie with his son for the first time and he apparently didn’t like it quite as much as his favorite Disney film.

“I showed him the movie for the first time — and he’s really big on ‘Moana,’” Renna told “Today.”

But, we have a feeling Renna’s little one will grow to love the film as soon as he’s old enough to appreciate it — just like many of us did!

More ‘Sandlot’ 25th Anniversary Celebrations

“The Sandlot” silver anniversary has brought out celebrations all over the country. And, the stars of the film are having a great time reuniting and basking in the nostalgic glow.

In Anaheim, California, the Anaheim Angels welcomed the stars for a nice reunion, which Renna shared on social media:

Even before the big 25th anniversary, people have shown they just can’t get enough of “The Sandlot.”

Do you remember back in 2015 when the New York Yankees (yes, the MLB team!) produced a video tribute of one of the film’s classic scenes?

It just goes to show that this movie is legendary even for the professional ball players.

Want to know what “The Sandlot” gang is up to now? Watch NBC’s full report below.

It’s been 25 years and the kids from “The Sandlot” are still as beloved as ever.

Do you have any memories of watching “The Sandlot?”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.