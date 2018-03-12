Sally Field's son meets crush Adam Rippon

Sally Field deserves a gold medal for her matchmaking skills. After her son, Sam Greisman, admitted to having a crush on Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Field did what any loving mom would have done—she tried to set them up.

This happened back in February, and less than a month later, it seems as though her efforts paid off! Greisman and Rippon officially met at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Los Angeles over the weekend. Griesman, of course, only had one person to thank—his mom.

Greisman shared a photo posing with his crush on Twitter. The caption simply read, “Thanks, mom.” Because really, he owes the meeting all to her:

Rippon responded to the tweet, writing, “This incredible caption. THX, SAL.”

Clearly, the appreciation for Field is mutual!

In case you’re not familiar with the backstory, Greisman texted his mom about having a crush on Rippon after seeing him perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Greisman tweeted about the conversation he had with his mom, but he didn’t disclose who his crush was at the time.

“Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush,” he wrote about their text conversation.

In the text exchange, Field had urged her son to “find a way” to get together with Rippon. But instead, she wound up taking it upon herself to create “a way” for her son to meet the object of his affection. She retweeted the text exchange and mentioned Rippon.

Her son responded, “Yikes” on Twitter. Because yeah—his mom went there.

Rippon had a kind message to give to Field’s son after this all went down on Twitter. He delivered the message in an interview with BuzzFeed saying, “Sam, your mom—I admire her. And I’m sure one day we’re going to meet! So, thanks, mom.”

Meeting Greisman wasn’t the only exciting part of the evening for Rippon, who was honored with HRC’s Visibility Award and gave an acceptance speech.

He had an inspiring message for everyone going through the process of self-discovery:

Here’s part of what Rippon said in his speech:

“To all the young kids out there, whether you are gay, straight, bi, trans or still on a journey of self-discovery; whether you are white, black, or any color in between, you are smarter than you think. You hold more strength than you may ever know. You are powerful. No matter where you have come from or where you are going to, there is someone who looks up to you, and they will find inspiration in your strength of just being yourself. Be a role model, and never forget that you can be someone’s champion.”

And clearly, you can also be someone’s crush.

It’s a little early to tell if there’s actually a romantic connection between Greisman and Rippon, but still—Field can officially add matchmaker to her resume!

