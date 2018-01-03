Kim Kardashian's son hospitalized with pneumonia

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West’s two-year-old son Saint had a very merry Christmas, but the family’s holiday joy was interrupted when their little one came down with a serious illness. Kardashian-West revealed on her Instagram yesterday that the toddler spent several nights in the hospital after developing pneumonia.

Saint was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital via ambulance on Thursday, and he stayed there until Saturday. Parents Kim and Kanye reportedly took turns staying overnight with the tot.

Pneumonia is fairly common among children under the age of five years old and as many as 156 million kids fall ill with pneumonia each year. If left untreated, it can become quite serious and even fatal. Pneumonia occurs when air sacs in the lungs become inflamed due to infection, and it can cause difficulty breathing, along with fever, chills, fatigue, diarrhea and nausea.

While Kardashian-West doesn’t reveal too many details about how Saint contracted pneumonia, there are several conditions that can make a child at higher risk of developing the lung infection. Children who are very young, have not had all of their immunizations, are around cigarette smoke, were premature babies and have other coexisting medical conditions are at higher risk of developing pneumonia.

Fortunately, Saint West received excellent care from his medical team, and he is now at home recuperating with his family. His relieved mama took to her Twitter page to thank his doctors and nurses for their incredible skill and selflessness:

I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

After all that stress, his famous parents were no doubt relieved to have their little one home safe. The tired but happy Kardashian-Wests still made sure to ring in the New Year together, with Kim posting the video of their sweet kiss to her social media:

Happy New Year #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 1, 2018 at 3:05am PST

We’re glad to hear that Saint West is feeling better!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.