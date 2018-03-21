Royal baby watch has officially begun

With all the excitement surrounding Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding in May, you could might have forgotten that Meghan Markle isn’t the only person to become a new member of the royal family. Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting their third child, and the baby is due in April. And now, royal baby watch is officially underway, as a page for updates on the new baby has been added to the royal family’s website.

Entitled “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Third Baby,” the page indicates that official news about their third child will be posted there, as well as on the Kensington Palace Twitter account.

The sex of the new baby has not been revealed. He or she will join big brother Prince George, four, and big sister Princess Charlotte, two.

Here is Middleton showing off her baby bump during an appearance at the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade — dressed in green, of course:

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

On February 28 at the Royal Foundation Forum, Middleton spoke about how her commitment to mental health issues has impacted her parenting.

“You can’t help but reflect on your own life and it’s definitely had an impact on how I mother, how we work as a family and you know, how we hope to bring up our children,” she said.

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

As with Middleton’s other pregnancies, people are speculating about every detail concerning the newest addition to the royal family. According to the Ladbrokes Betting Agency, the top baby name is Mary for a girl, with Alice and Victoria coming in second place, and Albert or Arthur for a boy.

Some people even think that because Middleton has been spotted wearing blue throughout her pregnancy, that means she is expecting a boy. But, of course, that only a guess.

The only way to find out is to keep waiting!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.