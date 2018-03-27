See photos of 'Roseanne' cast then and now

It’s been 21 years since the Conner family was regularly on TV screens across America, but that’s about to change! A new season of “Roseanne” is set to premiere March 27 on ABC.

To the delight of the show’s fans, the entire main cast is returning from the ’90s run, including Roseanne Barr and John Goodman. Despite years since playing these characters, we have a feeling the cast and crew will pick up right where they left off—dealing with the same everyday struggles as many of us.

Let’s catch up with the actors and see what they’ve been up to since 1997—and how they’re looking these days. The nostalgia will have you more than ready to be on your couch when the “Rosanne” theme song cranks up again!

1. Rosanne Barr (Roseanne Conner)

“Rosanne” ran from 1988-1997 and starred Barr, who also produced the series. Since the show’s completion, she’s been seen in several shows, including, “The Office,” “Portlandia” and “The Millers.” She continues to wow audiences with her comedic streak, as you’ll see exhibited in the reboot, which she is co-writing and producing.

Then:

Carsey-Werner Distribution

Now:

ABC

2. John Goodman (Dan Conner)

Since the show’s conclusion, Goodman has gone on to act in a long list of films, such as “The Big Lebowski,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Argo” and “10 Cloverfield Lane,” just to name a few. Since his days playing the lovable Dan, he’s become an in-demand actor in Hollywood.

Then:

Carsey-Werner Distribution

Now:

ABC

3. Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris)

Most recently, Metcalf was Oscar nominated for her performance in “Ladybird,” and when she’s not acting for the big screen, she’s performing theater productions. She won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in “A Doll’s House, Part 2.” Metcalf will once again play the role of Aunt Jackie in “Roseanne.”

Then:

Carsey-Werner Distribution

Now:

ABC

4. Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner)

Goranson got the role of Becky Conner at just 13 years old. Since then, she’s gone on to appear in films and TV shows such as “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Fringe” and “Damages.” She famously left “Roseanne” after the fifth season, with producers re-casting the role of the eldest Conner kid. Goranson will be back for the reboot.

Then:

Carsey-Werner Distribution

Now:

ABC

RELATED: ‘Charmed’ Reboot Is Officially Happening And Not All The Original Stars Are Thrilled

5. Sarah Chalke (Becky Conner)

Chalke played the role of Becky after Goranson left the show in the middle of its run. While Goranson be playing Becky in the reboot, Chalke will enter as Andrea, a woman who hires Becky to be a surrogate, according to Us Weekly. Since “Roseanne,” you may remember Chalke from her starring role in “Scrubs.”

Then:

ABC

Now:

ABC

6. Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner)

Gilbert’s been just as busy off-screen as she has been on-screen since the original run of “Roseanne” ended. She’s gone on to create, executive produce and co-host CBS’s “The Talk,” and she’s also executive producing the reboot. Gilbert will again play the role of Darlene, the snarky, second oldest of the Conner children.

Then:

Carsey-Werner Distribution

Now:

ABC

RELATED: John Goodman Says Being Back On The ‘Roseanne’ Set Made The Hair On His Arm Stand Up

7. Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner)

Fishman was just 6 years old when his acting career kicked off on “Roseanne.” Since then, he’s acted, as well as become involved behind the camera. He worked as part of the Emmy-nominated crew who was responsible for the set design of “Sport Science.” Now, he’ll pick up where he left off as D.J., the oldest son of the Conner family.

Then:

Carsey-Werner Distribution

Now:

ABC

It’s not just the original Conners who are returning for the reboot. “The Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki, who played David Healy, will be back for the show as well.

The new season of “Roseanne” premieres on March 27 on ABC. Set your DVR!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.