New 'Roseanne' clip features Johnny Galecki

In all the hype leading up to the “Roseanne” reboot, scheduled to premiere March 27 on ABC, one missing character has been lingering in fans minds. Where has Darlene’s husband, David, been?

Even though actor Johnny Galecki officially confirmed he would be returning to “Roseanne” back in December 2017, fans noticed he wasn’t in the first preview trailer released by ABC. Well, fans don’t have to worry anymore, because Galecki makes an appearance in the latest trailer promoting the new show.

E! Online TV Scoop posted an exclusive image and clip of the new promotional video to Twitter.

David is back! Here's your exclusive first look at Johnny Galecki's @roseanneonabc return: https://t.co/CgPVmmnRs3 pic.twitter.com/y6i4vRkrvM — E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) March 19, 2018

In the clip, Galecki’s David marvels at how eerily similar the Conner family house looks after all these years.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says.

“It’s a decorating choice called poverty,” replies Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert.

Yep, the humor is still there!

In his first official Instagram post about his return to the beloved ’90s sitcom, Galecki showed his appreciation for the new opportunity to go back to a show which helped his career in its early stages.

Currently, Galecki stars in one of TV’s most popular shows, CBS’s “The Big Bang Theory.” Fortunately for fans of both shows, the actor seems to be working around his busy schedule to get filming done for each show. No official word has been given on the extent of David’s role in the show. It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to start getting some of those answers.

What we do know is that most of the original actors will also return to the “Roseanne” reboot.

In addition to Galecki and Gilbert, original cast members, including Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Lecy Goransen (Becky), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie) and Sarah Chalke (Becky #2), will be in the updated version of the show.

Fans have been able to get some sneak peeks behind the scenes thanks to social media. Executive producer Whitney Cummings shared this great clip of the actors getting introduced during filming.

What. Is. Happening. #Roseanne A post shared by Whitney Cummings (@whitneycummings) on Oct 20, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

And, the first table read with the entire cast made fans smile last fall.

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

Make sure to set those DVRs for March 27 on ABC to catch the first episode of the new “Roseanne.” Will you be watching?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.