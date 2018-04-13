Rosé vodka is called 'vosé'

Enjoyed everywhere from cider to wine clubs and sorbet, rosé is the drink of spring and summer. Now, thanks to what can only be described a stroke of genius, rosé vodka exists — and you’re going to want to try it.

Alcohol purveyors Hanger 1 and Three Olives both have rosé vodkas and are available online as well as in stores. While neither beverage is available everywhere, you can search their websites to see if you can pick up a bottle near you.

Now, let’s dive a little deeper into each vodka, shall we? (I knew you wouldn’t argue!)

Hanger 1 claims their rosé vodka is the “first-of-its-kind,” a blend of Hangar 1 vodka and real California rosé wine. So, yes, it is vodka and wine.

Hangar 1 describes the taste as “floral with notes of crisp apple, sweet pea blossoms and a hint of oak on the nose, with a silky and soft mouthfeel finishing fresh with hints of cranberry.”

The company also offers some recipe suggestions for their vosé, including rosé sangria and rosénade, a blend of vodka lemonade and club soda. So many different options for summer cocktails!

Meanwhile, Three Olives explained their rosé vodka has “hints of pomegranate that develops into blended red fruit and French oak.” It is 30% ABV, or “alcohol by volume,” which is located in the middle of the typical ABV for wine and liquor.

Three Olives also offers drink recipe ideas in case you don’t want to drink it straight up.

Their Frosé Vosé (say that five times fast!) sounds perfect for spring. Just use a blender to combine the rosé vodka with lemon and grapefruit juice, simple syrup, dry vermouth and ice and you have a delicious treat!

Which rosé vodka will you try first?!

