Rose-brown hair is trending

It’s no surprise to see pastel-inspired hair colors begin trending just as spring rolls around, because it’s the perfect time of the year to lighten up our looks. In the past we’ve seen glitter balayage, galaxy-inspired dye jobs, and smoky lilac become popular. The color du jour is rose-brown and it’s becoming the style to rock in 2018!

Perhaps the best thing about rose-brown is that the color works for brunettes. So often, the pastel hair trends require already being a blonde or bleaching all of your hair in order to to really see the rainbow of colors. Not with this look — it’s definitely more subtle!

According to Allure, we have hairstylist Thi Thao Tu, who works out of the salon UltraFade in Sydney, Australia, to thank for starting this trend. It all began with this Instagram post:

Rosy brown A post shared by THI (@hairby_teee) on Mar 9, 2018 at 1:02pm PST

And the rest was history! More and more photos of this rose-brown hair color started popping up online, because the color is just so pretty:

It makes for a beautiful ombré effect:

But it’s also great as an all-over color:

#copperrosehair #rosebrownhair A post shared by Sarah-Jane (@bysarahjane316) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

The shades work well for dark-haired brunettes:

Of course, those with lighter strands can definitely pull off the rose-brown trend, too — it may just look more golden:

If you’re thinking you might want to try rose-gold hair yourself, here’s what you’ll need to know before seeing a stylist. To achieve this look, Tu told Allure he used a combination of bleach, Olaplex (a treatment that rebuilds broken hair) and various brown and red dyes.

Are you ready to commit to this rose-brown color?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.