New robotic glove allows paralyzed hands to grip

Apologies to Freezy Freakies but this might be the greatest innovation ever in gloves.

A South Korean company called Neofect specializes in rehabilitation tools, including those that help improve movement range and muscle control, including smart gloves made for patients rehabilitating from a stroke. But at the 2018 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Neofect debuted a never-before-seen product that stunned the healthcare world.

It’s called the NeoMano, and it’s a glove that allows paralyzed hands to grip again.

NeoMano translates to “new hand,” according to Engadget, and this wearable technology definitely lives up to its name. It’s a glove that covers three fingers and uses titanium wires to help hands grip. This would allow people suffering from paralysis to hold a glass of water, brush their teeth and more.

It’s controlled separately with a remote that has two functions: grip and release. It’s pretty cool to see this glove in action:

According to CNET’s Patrick Holland, this type of glove is the first of its kind for the world-famous CES, and it could really be a game changer for those dealing with hand paralysis.

The prototype has already been able to give Gwang-Hoon Jung, who suffers from hand paralysis due to an accident, a more manageable lifestyle. With the NeoMano, he can do tasks many of us take for granted without needing assistance from another person.

According to Neofect, the company aims to provide an improved quality of life to anyone and everyone. In fact, the company’s mission statement reads, “We will build hope for healthier lives as we provide opportunities of rehabilitation through technological innovation to anyone.”

If this sounds like the kind of company you’d be willing to support, keep an eye out for their Kickstarter campaign, which is scheduled to launch later this year. You can sign up now for email updates at Neofect’s website to find out when the campaign will launch. The glove is expected to cost less than $1,000, Engadget reports.

Of course, this is far from the only piece of recent technology aimed at making lives better. Another South Korean company recently built a braille smartwatch for visually impaired people. Also, last year, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital teamed up with Expedia to give cancer patients a chance to travel the world through the use of 360-degree cameras.

Companies like these are proving that technology can definitely be used to make the world a better place, one new innovation at a time.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.