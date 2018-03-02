'Avengers: Infinity War' release date moved up

Good news, Marvel fans: The next Avengers movie is hitting theaters a week early.

Marvel Studios announced Thursday afternoon that it was moving up the release date of “Avengers: Infinity War” from May 4 to April 27 — with the help of Ironman himself, Robert Downey Jr.

In an exchange on Twitter, Downey appeared to “convince” the studio to release the new superhero flick a week early:

On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Any chance I could see it earlier? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th? — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

Great. With friends? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

The entire world? — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

“Avengers: Infinity War” will be the third Avengers film and be the 18th movie set in the current Marvel extended universe.

Written by Alex Hider for Scripps National Desk. Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.