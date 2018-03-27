Red Lobster debuts cheddar bay biscuit waffles

Getting tired of the same old boring bacon and eggs for breakfast? Red Lobster may just have the thing to wake up your tastebuds. Wait a minute here — Red Lobster for breakfast? It sounds crazy, but from today through the end of Lobsterfest, the seafood restaurant will be serving what they call one of their most “exciting and indulgent creations of all time” — lobster and waffles!

It’s similar to the Southern comfort food classic chicken and waffles, but instead of normal waffles with your lobster, you’ll be getting waffles made with Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuit mix! Considering how good Cheddar Bay biscuits are, we have to imagine that Cheddar Bay waffles would be amazing as well.

MWWPR / Red Lobster

The dish will cost around $19.99, but is subject to local market price. Here’s how the Red Lobster menu describes the meal:

“Think chicken and waffles, just way better. Our signature Cheddar Bay waffle is topped with a crispy buttermilk battered split Maine lobster tail then drizzled with sweet maple syrup.”

However, this dish might be best as a special treat only, seeing as it is over 1,000 calories. But if it takes the place of breakfast and dinner, it sounds worth it!

Not into waffles, but love lobster? There are multiple new items on the Lobsterfest menu as well, including dueling lobster tails, lobster truffle mac and cheese and stuffed tilapia with langostinos.

Of course, all the other menu items also include Cheddar Bay biscuits, just not in waffle form. But, hey, we’ll take them any way we can!

If you aren’t able to make it to a Red Lobster soon but want to enjoy some copycat Cheddar Bay biscuits at home, we suggest this recipe from The Slow Roasted Italian,

What do you think of this lobster and waffles creation? Will you be trying it?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.