Rainbow Sprinkles Donut Pie Dessert

Next time you need a pie, why not give this Rainbow Sprinkles Donut Pie a try? This simple and delicious dessert is so easy to bake – using refrigerated pie crust and store-bought donut holes makes everything a breeze!

This special treat is easily dressed up as an alternative to a birthday cake. Decorate with sprinkles galore, and slice it up to brighten anyone’s day!

Ingredients:

1 box refrigerated pie crust

1 pound glazed donut holes

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs

¼ cup brown sugar

â  teaspoon ground cinnamon

â  teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

Sprinkles

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the pie crust in a pie dish, decorating the edges as you like. Add in as many donut holes as you can evenly into the pie crust. In a medium bowl, whisk the melted butter, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla until well-combined. Pour over the donut holes. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling. Cool on a wire rack completely. Meanwhile, to make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar and milk. Once pie has completely cooled, pour glaze evenly over the pie, then top with sprinkles. Serve in slices. Enjoy!

Written by Tijiani and originally published on Shared

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.