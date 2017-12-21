Rainbow Sprinkles Donut Pie Dessert
Next time you need a pie, why not give this Rainbow Sprinkles Donut Pie a try? This simple and delicious dessert is so easy to bake – using refrigerated pie crust and store-bought donut holes makes everything a breeze!
This special treat is easily dressed up as an alternative to a birthday cake. Decorate with sprinkles galore, and slice it up to brighten anyone’s day!
Ingredients:
- 1 box refrigerated pie crust
- 1 pound glazed donut holes
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- â teaspoon ground cinnamon
- â teaspoon nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tablespoon milk
- Sprinkles
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place the pie crust in a pie dish, decorating the edges as you like.
- Add in as many donut holes as you can evenly into the pie crust.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the melted butter, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla until well-combined. Pour over the donut holes.
- Bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown and bubbling.
- Cool on a wire rack completely.
- Meanwhile, to make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar and milk. Once pie has completely cooled, pour glaze evenly over the pie, then top with sprinkles.
- Serve in slices. Enjoy!
