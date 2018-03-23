Your backyard needs a giant rainbow sprinkler

In my neck of the woods, spring has not quite yet sprung, but that doesn’t mean summer won’t be here before we know it. One of the great things about summer is all the outdoor fun to be had, especially if it involves water. Of course, time at the beach or a pool is always much appreciated, but what about those times that you’d prefer to cool off in the comfort of your own backyard?

There are many alternatives to the traditional backyard pool if you don’t have the space or money for one, like a plunge pool or a stock tank pool. But I’m talking about something even simpler — a sprinkler. And not just any old sprinkler, but a giant rainbow sprinkler!

It’s being sold at Pottery Barn Kids for $149, and it looks like the perfect way to make for a magical summer. Although the price tag seems a little steep for a sprinkler, the use you’ll get out of it will totally make it well worth the cost.

Pottery Barn

All you need is a pump to inflate it and a water hose, and you’re in business. It also comes with a vinyl repair kit should any rips occur. This bad boy is 90 inches wide by 60 inches high, so it’s big enough for the whole family to enjoy. I can see this being a major hit with kids.

If rainbows aren’t your thing, Pottery Barn is selling a few variations of the inflatable sprinkler, including this $99 dinosaur sprinkler:

Pottery Barn Kids

Big Mouth toys is also selling inflatable sprinklers, like this huge unicorn sprinkler available at Target for $49.99:

Big Mouth Toys

Huge, inflatable sprinklers seem to be the summer trend of 2018. Although it’s been a couple of decades since I ran through a backyard sprinkler myself, I just may have to give it a whirl again this summer!

How about you? Will you get a deluxe sprinkler this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.