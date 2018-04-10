'The Notebook' star Rachel McAdams welcomes baby

“The Notebook” star Rachel McAdams is now a reportedly a mom! According to People magazine, she’s been spotted with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, carrying a newborn. The publication said the actress gave birth to a baby boy.

In February, multiple sources confirmed McAdams’ pregnancy to E! News, although the private actress did not confirm it herself. E! News looked into the happy news after she skipped an appearance for the premiere of her movie, “Game Night.”

McAdams obviously appreciates keeping her personal life under wraps, as she has also never been on a red carpet with her boyfriend, though they have been a couple since 2016. Linden is a screenwriter for films such as “We Are Marshall,” “Money Monster,” “Dear John” and “10 Years.”

The couple have been seen holding hands and going out to dinner, and even attended a friend’s wedding together, but have not officially confirmed they are an item.

While McAdams may not have announced her new motherhood, she has been open about wanting to have children in the past.

“Having a few [kids] would be great,” McAdams told People back in 2009 and noted that she was “looking forward to it someday.”

The actress said about her own mother: “My mom is a great inspiration to me. She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully I can take on those qualities and be as great as her.”

Here’s to hoping McAdams and Linden make an official announcement (and share plenty of adorable baby photos) soon! In the meantime, congratulations to the new mom!

