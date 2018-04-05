'Goosebumps' author teaching horror class

When it comes to spinning spooky stories that will leave you scared of the dark (yet are still somehow appropriate for kids), R.L. Stine is the best. Often compared to Stephen King, Stine has written hundreds of horror novels for young adults, including books in popular series like “Fear Street,” “Goosebumps,” “Rotten School,” “Mostly Ghostly” and “The Nightmare Room.”

Now Stine is taking on the role of teacher. If you’re an aspiring writer who is interested in learning about the craft from an expert, Stine is teaching a course on writing for young audiences through Masterclass, an online education platform that offers celebrity-taught classes.

For $90, you can get lifetime access to Stine’s 28 lessons, which will cover topics such as how to generate ideas, outlining a plot and hooking young readers from the first page. Also included in the course are a class workbook, original outlines from “Goosebumps” and a character cheat sheet from a “Fear Street” book.

Students will also have the opportunity to upload videos to get feedback from their classmates. For “office hours,” Stine himself will also answer select student questions.

Stine knew he wanted to be a writer from a young age, when he found a typewriter in his attic at age nine. However, horror was not always his genre.

“I knew when I was nine that I wanted to be a writer. I don’t know why it sounded so interesting, but it did,” he told The Verge in a 2015 interview.

After college, he wrote joke books and edited for Scholastic magazines before becoming the best-selling author of the kids’ horror books for which he is famous. His books have sold over four million copies over his career.

An all-access pass to all the Masterclass courses is $180. Other courses include YA author Judy Blume teaching writing; conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall teaching about the environment; basketball player Stephen Curry teaching shooting, ball handling and scoring; director Martin Scorsese teaching filmmaking; and actress Helen Mirren teaching acting.

