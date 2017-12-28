If you’ve always wanted to be close to royal affairs, we’ve found your way in: The Queen of England is hiring an assistant chef to work at Buckingham Palace.

The official job title is demi-chef de partie, and you can apply online. The job description makes it seem that personality and teamwork skills go a long way and even those with little culinary experience are encouraged to apply. According to the job description:

“You’ll have some experience, possibly within a premier kitchen or volume catering, however, this isn’t essential. We’re more interested in your ability and enthusiasm to deliver across all four sections of kitchen.”

So, if you’re a team player who’s got the attention to detail required to prepare a meal for Queen Elizabeth II… this could be the job for you.

The job posting describes cooking for “state dinners and receptions,” but in general, the Queen keeps a disciplined diet. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal family from 1982 to 1993, told CNN she typically likes grilled or poached fish with a salad for dinner.

“That’s it. That’s all she has,” he told CNN. “She’s very disciplined like that. She could have anything she wanted, but it is that discipline that keeps her so well and so healthy.”

The salary for the demi-chef de partie position is in the $27,000 range, unless you should decide to take the offered accommodations of living in the palace, which comes with an adjusted salary. It may mean you earn a little less money, but come on — you’d get to live in the palace. Who wouldn’t want to do that? According to Forbes, the palace has 188 staff bedrooms on-site.

If you’re interested in applying, you’ll have to act quickly because they’re only accepting applications through Jan. 1.

And this isn’t the only open position the British royal family has open at the moment! There are vacancies for everything from assistant retail manager at Windsor Castle to senior palace attendant.

Ready to make the move to work at Buckingham Palace? Can’t say we blame you! Be sure to apply before the deadline for a once-in-a-lifetime kind of job opportunity!

