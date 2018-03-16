Queen officially approves Prince Harry's wedding

American actress Meghan Markle is no doubt busily planning her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry. But you know what is even more important than picking the right flowers or finding the dream dress for her big day? Receiving consent to wed from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

That’s right. While the Queen has already publicly showed support for Prince Harry’s choice of bride (such as by appearing with her on Commonwealth Day, and inviting her to join the family at Christmas), it is a requirement for the monarch to give an official stamp of consent to the choice of spouse for certain royals.

Yes, this is for real. The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 states that the first six people in line for the throne require the Queen’s consent before getting married.

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line for the throne. Who’s ahead of him, other than his father Prince Charles and his big brother, Prince William? Well, none other than his adorable nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. When the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth this spring, Prince Harry will become sixth in line.

Getty, WPA Pool

The Queen’s official consent came in the form of a letter she composed for the Privy Council, which is a council comprised of senior politicians who at one time served in the British government (the House of Lords or the House of Commons).

Her letter was addressed to the Lords and said in part, “I declare my Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle.”

This seal of approval gives the couple the official permission they need to become husband and wife in just a handful of months.

Privy Council

Wow. Can you imagine needing royal consent from your grandma in order to get married? Being a royal is serious business!

Oh, well. Considering Markle is about to have the most epic wedding of the decade, we are sure she’s too busy planning her big day to worry about the many rules that come with her new family. Congrats, you two lovebirds!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.