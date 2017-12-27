Quadruplets in 'Star Wars' photo shoot

These babies are the cutest things since BB-8!

A set of quadruplets from Arizona have stolen the internet’s heart after appearing as “Star Wars” characters for a newborn photo shoot this month. The Szafranski quadruplets — Emery, Damon, Gideon and Theo — embraced both the light and dark sides of the Force for the adorable pictures, which were snapped by photographer Lizzy McMillan from Momento Studios.

First, the babies were dressed as the heroes from the original “Star Wars,” with Emery as Leia and her brothers as Yoda, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker.

As their father Phil Szafranski is more of a fan of the evil Empire, according to Pop Sugar, the babies were then dressed as bad guys, with little Emery as Darth Vader and her brothers as stormtroopers.

According to Pop Sugar, their mom Kylie found the baby-sized lightsabers and other props at a Build-A-Bear store. That’s genius!

The quadruplets were born premature in March and had to spend about 12 weeks in the NICU at HonorHealth hospital in Scottsdale before coming home in May. This photo shoot was kind of a homecoming celebration for the babies.

The “Star Wars” pictures have been a big hit online. Even Disney, which owns the sci-fi franchise, featured one of the shots on its Facebook page this month, with the caption: “The cute is strong with these quadruplets.”

Kylie keeps the world updated on the daily lives of the babies — and their 3-year-old sister River — on their own Facebook and Instagram pages.

The family recently celebrated its first Christmas as a seven-piece unit and, of course, the pictures were precious. And there was even some “Star Wars” love around the family’s tree! That’s BB-8 just on top of one of the boy’s heads in the picture below.

“Never too late to share the gifts we got this year,” the caption for that photo reads. May the Force be with them all.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.