15 Essentials To Help You Speed Clean Your Home

If you’re hosting guests anytime soon, it’s quite likely that you’re going to have to get your home all cleaned up—fast. If you need to get your space pristine in a snap, or just want to make your life easier year-round, you have to have a few cleaning essentials.

We rounded up the 15 items that will transform you into a speed cleaning expert. From high-tech tools to simple solutions, these finds are going to be your favorite items in your broom closet.

1. One And Done

Want to get your cleaning done quickly? Find one product that can cover anything. This all-purpose cleaner from common good is lavender scented, making your home clean and calm.

Common Good All Purpose, $6.99, Common Good and Co.

Courtesy Common Good

2. Packs A Punch

People have different philosophies when it comes to washing dishes, but if you aren’t a pre-rinser, finding a strong dish detergent is vital. Method has an extra strength pack that not only deep cleans dried-on food, but also does so without using phosphates or chlorine bleach.

Method. Smarty Dish Plus, 13.99, method.

Courtesy Method

3. Skip A Step

If you are in the double-clean camp or don’t have a dishwasher, a soap-dispensing scrubber is such an essential. You won’t have to keep grabbing for dish soap and a more abrasive sponge is essential for hard-to-life sponges.

OXO Soap-Squirting Scrub Sponge, $8.50, Sur La Table.

Courtesy Sur La Table

4. Cut The Cord

One of the most annoying things about vacuuming is dealing with the cord getting in your way. Dyson’s newest device is battery operated, high strength, and 50% quieter than most vacuums. Talk about a game changer.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum, $578.98, Amazon.

Courtesy Amazon

5. Sensible Waste

When dealing with trash, you want to keep things as clean as possible. While it is a bit of an investment, the steel sensor can from simplehuman is amazing because it not only cuts down on germs by opening with the wave of your hand, but is also changes out the trash liner for you.

Simple human 45 Litre Semi-Round Sensor Can, $150, simple human.

Courtesy Simple Human

6. Just Like Magic

People swear by the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. If you need to deal with tough stains like bathtub grime, burnt grease, or even crayon creations your kids may have left on the wall, the eraser has got you covered.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable, $9.47, Amazon.

Courtesy Amazon

7. Robo Maid

Want to never worry about cleaning your floors? Get yourself a Roomba. Just preset a time for your robot to get to work and it will vacuum for you.

iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum, $324.99, Target.

Courtesy Target

8. Steam It

Need to de-wrinkle your clothes quickly? Get yourself a steamer. You don’t have to pull out an ironing board and the fast-heating device can smooth out wrinkles in all sorts of fabric in minutes.

Joy Mangano My Little Steamer Go Mini Hand Steamer In Teal, $19.99, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

9. Stain Fighter

If you spill red wine, food, or have a pet make an accident on a rug or carpet, you’re going to want to get that out fast. OxiClean is pretty reliable at getting out tough stains fast.

OxiClean Carpet & Area Rug Stain Remover, $4.48, Walmart.

Courtesy Walmart

10. Dynamic Duo

Want to have more space in your cleaning closet? Well throw out your broom and mop. A Swiffer Sweeper is all you need to clean up your floors sans dust pan or water bucket.

Swiffer Sweeper Dry and Wet Mop Starter Kit, $11.99, Home Depot.

Courtesy Home Depot

11. Switch To Microfiber

Always use paper towels to wipe down surfaces? Get a pack of microfiber cloths to do all your cleaning instead. They absorb eight times their weight in water, and dry in half the time of standard towels. You can also wash and reuse them hundreds of times reducing waste and money spent.

Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (24-Pack), $10.30, Amazon.

Courtesy Amazon

12. Clean Your Machines

Want your laundry to get done more efficiently? Take the time to clean out your washer and dryer every once in a while. Removing the gunk in the crevices will make your clothes fresher and dry faster.

Affresh 6-Pack 8.4-oz Washing Machine Cleaner, $11.98, Lowe’s.

Courtesy Lowe's

13. Consistent Clean

Keep your toilet bowl clean without ever having to scrub by purchasing an automatic toilet bowl cleaner. Just plop a tab into the bowl and every flush will continually sanitize the bowl for up to three months.

Clorox Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner, 3.5 Ounces, 4 Count, $9.48, Amazon.

Courtesy Amazon

14. Hack It

Baking soda is an essential in so many different cleaning hacks. Store it in your fridge to keep it fresh and take it out to remove stains, rinse produce, clean your grill, brighten laundry, shine silver, and work as a million other cleaning solutions.

Arm & Hammer 16 oz. Baking Soda, $0.99, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Courtesy Bed Bath & Beyond

15. God’s Gift To Glass

Windex is another multi-use product that will give you some serious bang for your buck. Clean windows, cars, mirrors, and tiles with the blue liquid. Just don’t confuse it with your Moschinoperfume.

Windex Blue Trigger 23 oz, $3.14, Target.

Courtesy Target

Written by Shelby Wax for Lonny.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.