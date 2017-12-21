Kate Middleton laughs at Prince William's dance

Prince William is apparently a royal goofball.

The future king of England gave us all proof of his silly streak on British television recently. At the 2017 Royal Variety Performance, which was filmed on Nov. 24, a little girl performing on stage at the variety show made a special request of William, who, alongside wife, Kate Middleton, was seated in a private balcony section near the stage.

“Please sir, will you gallop with us?” the girl asked as William and Kate were shown laughing. But the girl was just too cute to turn down, so we all got a little early Christmas gift from the royal family.

Watch the whole glorious moment below.

After William galloped like a horse in front of everyone, the girl and the rest of the kids with whom she was performing galloped off the stage. The crowded theater went crazy and Kate might’ve been laughing harder than anyone.

The girl’s seemingly random request was a nod to the evening’s host, comedian Miranda Hart, who had a signature bit about galloping like a horse in everyday life. After the show, Hart told The Telegraph of William’s gallop, “I did apologize to him at the end and he said he’d practice his galloping. I thought he was wonderful in joining in.”

Maybe he’ll break out that move again this spring at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception.

The Royal Variety Performance, also known as the Royal Command Performance, has been held regularly since 1912. It helps raise money for the Royal Variety Charity. The event typically draws big-name performers and this year’s was no exception. Some of 2017’s acts included Seal, The Killers, The Script and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

But I think we all know who stole the spotlight, even if his performance was only a few seconds long. For as great as William’s gallop was, though, we’re still not sure it’s the best dance we’ve seen from him. Remember that time he and Kate did this dance on the Pacific island of Tuvalu? Priceless.

The royal family has much to look forward to in 2018. William and Kate’s third child is expected to arrive in April, and Harry and Markle will be married on May 19.

The engaged couple recently released their official engagement photos via the Kensington Palace Instagram account, and people are abuzz about the lovely photos—and the $75,000 Markle is wearing in them!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.