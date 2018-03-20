Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced what their royal wedding cake flavor will be, and the couple’s choosing to go an untraditional route. That should come as no surprise to fans of the royal couple, however, because they’ve been shaking up the royal routine ever since they announced their engagement.

According to official statements released on the Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, Prince Harry and Markle will have a lemon elderflower cake to “incorporate the bright flavors of spring.” They’ve chosen pastry chef and owner of Violet Bakery, Claire Ptak, to create their delicious wedding dessert.

The cake will be topped with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers. It sounds just lovely (and delicious)!

While no photos of the cake have been released, you can get an idea of what the decadent dessert might look like based on other creations by Ptak.

For example, look at the gorgeous fresh flowers on this cake:

A cake with bright blooms, like the one below, would be perfect for a May wedding date:

Based on these examples of Ptak’s of work, the royal wedding cake is sure to be quite grand!

According to the palace’s statement, Markle had a previous relationship with the baker, having interviewed her for the lifestyle blog she formerly ran, The Tig. And it’s their love of food and sustainability that brought them together.

“Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,” Ptak wrote on Instagram. “They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour!”

Traditionally, royal wedding cakes have contained multiple tiers of fruit cake with white or cream cheese frosting, according to Harper’s Bazaar. So, Markle and Prince Harry are straying a bit from tradition, but their springy cake flavor sounds delicious—and perfect for a May wedding.

They are also breaking tradition when it comes to the wedding ceremony. They announced that they’re planning on inviting 1,200 members of the general public to witness their wedding.

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

Those invited will reportedly include members of charitable organizations and school children, among others.

The couple’s set to marry on May 19, and for all those who can’t be there in person, at least we’ll get to see the grand event on TV.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.