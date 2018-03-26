See Prince Harry's commemorative wedding china

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is still nearly two months away, but we’re already so excited to find out who was invited, who will perform and what Markle will wear for her wedding gown! And now the latest news from royal wedding headquarters is that you can shop the official commemorative china for the nuptials.

Instead of a full china set, however, the items are a plate, a coffee mug, a miniature coffee mug, a pillbox and tankard (a form of drinkware). Colored in baby blue and cream, the design on each piece shows the monogram “HM” with the coronet of Prince Harry, all tied together with white ribbons.

According to an Instagram post from the Buckingham Palace Gift shop, the decorative borders are inspired by mid-thirteenth century doors at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Palace, where the wedding will take place. The pieces are then all hand-finished with 22-carat gold:

All profits from the sale of Prince Harry and Markle’s official china will go to The Royal Collection Trust, a charity that works to ensure the Royal Collection of art is taken care of and handles public visits to the Queen’s residences.

Take a look at the individual pieces you can purchase:

Royal Wedding Official Commemorative Plate

Royal Wedding Official Commemorative Tankard

Royal Wedding Official Commemorative Pillbox

Royal Wedding Official Commemorative Miniature Mug

Royal Wedding Official Commemorative Mug

You can shop the entire commemorative collection here, or if you happen to be in England, you can also find it all at the Royal Collection Trust shops at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Be warned, though, that these pieces are for serious fans only — they’re quite expensive! Prices ranges from $28 to $55 U.S. dollars, plus shipping, which starts at $28 for the U.S. and Canada. The tankard alone ended up costing about $73 when I put in my zip code! So if you planned on drinking some tea from a monogrammed mug while watching the wedding on your television, you better start saving now!

