Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engagement photos

Just weeks after announcing they were engaged, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quickly become a beloved couple.

They’ve shared their engagement story, their wedding date and now—the couple has released a few engagement photos for all of us to enjoy.

The Kensington Palace official Instagram account shared two shots of the couple on Thursday, and they couldn’t look happier or more in love.

One post reads, “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release this official portrait photograph to mark their engagement.”

They both look dazzling, and of course, so does that diamond engagement ring.

Considering Prince Harry designed it himself using stones from his late mother’s collection, not only is it beautiful, but it also surely holds plenty of sentimental value.

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

The pictures were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who called the job “an incredible honor,” on his Instagram page.

Upon the photos being revealed, the internet was flooded with well-wishes for the happy couple.

“So beautiful … warmest wishes to the happy couple,” one fan commented on Instagram.

This clearly touched the newly engaged pair, so they decided to thank everyone for their kind words with another candid photo:

The photo’s caption read, “The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.” And boy, are we glad they did!

Getty Images | WPA Pool

According to PopSugar, the stunning dress Markle is posing in for the engagement photoshoot was designed by Ralph & Russo and cost $75,000.

There’s been no official word on who will be designing the bride’s wedding dress, but if this engagement photoshoot is any indication of what her wedding dress will look like—she’ll be taking a slightly different, more modern approach to her royal wedding day style, looking absolutely amazing all the while.

Getty Images | Chris Jackson

Mark May 19, 2018 on your calendars because that’s when the marriage between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait!

Here’s a bit more on their engagement:

Since 2011, Markle has starred as Rachel Zane on the USA Network show “Suits” and lived in Toronto, where the show films. She recently announced that she would be leaving the show after seven seasons, which sparked rumors of an impending engagement between her and Prince Harry.

Getty Images | Christopher Furlong

Until last year, Markle also ran a lifestyle blog called The Tig, which mainly covered food and travel—her two passions. She named the blog after her favorite wine, Tignanello. She’s a self-professed foodie and isn’t afraid to post photos of herself on Instagram enjoying food with pals or a glass of wine. Our kind of girl!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.