Retailers Are Having Sales On Christmas Decorati

Spring is just around the corner, and Christmas may seem like a distant memory. Although wreaths, Christmas lights and ornaments may be the last thing on your mind, now is actually a great time to stock up on Christmas decorations. That’s because a number of retailers are offering huge markdowns on Christmas decor right now.

Check out these awesome deals, and when Christmastime rolls around again, your future self will thank you for snagging awesome decor at a great price.

A quick note: As you’ll see below, we found all of these sales online. Depending on where you live, you may be able to find similar sales in stores, but you’ll want to call ahead first and ask, as it varies from place to place!

1. Macy’s

Macy’s is having a closeout sale on holiday home decor and housewares, including towels, dishes and bath accessories. Check out this festive Christmas tree fingertip towel that’s on sale for $6.97, originally priced at $20. These sale items are available online only, and Macy’s offers a number of ways to get free or discounted shipping.

Macy's

2. Home Depot

Most of the holiday merchandise is half off at Home Depot right now, with some markdowns as much at 75 percent! This Martha Stewart Living Holiday Shimmer Glass Ornament Set contains 20 ornaments and is being sold for $12.50 (regularly $49.98), a 75 percent discount. Check out all their discounted holiday merchandise on their website, including some fall and Halloween decor as well.

Home Depot

3. Wayfair

Online retailer Wayfair also has closeout deals on holiday merchandise, including super cute figurines and collectibles, like this iron glittery Santa cone sculpture, marked down from $28.99 to $20.99. You can score free shipping on orders over $49.

Wayfair

4. Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn has everything you need to make your home merry and bright at a discount, including stockings, wreaths, ornaments and more. Originally priced at $89, this quilted velvet tree skirt is a total steal at just $43.99.

Pottery Barn

5. Overstock

Get tons of unique holiday items on sale at online retailer Overstock, like this beautiful Dunhill fir pre-lit or unlit artificial Christmas tree. At other retailers, it goes for $569.99, but is being sold on Overstock for $321.99. Get free shipping to the lower 48 states on all orders over $45.

Overstock

Happy shopping! Have you seen any good “Christmas in March” sales around? Let us know which ones we missed in the comments on Facebook!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.