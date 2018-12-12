Popular board games are on sale at Walmart.com

The holidays are a great time to get together with friends and family to play some old-fashioned board games. And right now at Walmart, you can snag popular board games on sale for as low as $7.88. The games are priced at least 50 percent off their original price. You can also get free two-day shipping on orders over $35, or the games may even be available for free in-store pickup.

These classic games can double as holiday gifts and get-together entertainment options. Check out some of the deals you can get as part of the sale.

Monopoly, $7.88

Monopoly is one of those games the whole family can enjoy. Get the original version of this board game classic for just $7.88, marked down from $19.99.

Apples To Apples Party Box, $8.88

Apples to Apples will have everyone in stitches, so the comparison game is perfect for a group that loves to laugh.

Twister, $7.88

If you’re looking to burn off some energy after indulging in all those holiday cookies, Twister will certainly challenge your flexibility. The game includes two new moves.

Trivial Pursuit 40th Anniversary Ruby Edition, $19.99

In honor of the popular trivia game’s 40th anniversary, this special edition includes 600 cards with a total of 3,600 questions about big moments from the past four decades.

Which was your favorite board game when you were growing up?

